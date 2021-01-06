Final Notice and Public

Explanation of a Proposed Activity in the 100-Year Floodplain and Wetland

To: All interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals

This is to give notice that the City of Newton has conducted an evaluation as required by Section 2(a)(4) of Executive Order 11988 for Floodplain Management, and by Section 2(b) of Executive Order 11990 for the Protection of Wetlands in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain or wetland will have on the environment. The proposed project involves sewer improvements to prevent inflow/infiltration and sewage overflows in the southeastern area of the City. Portions of the project area lie within the Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) or a wetland.

The City of Newton has determined that it has no practicable alternative other than locating the proposed Community Development Block Grant project in a floodplain/wetland. This activity will have no significant impact on the environment for the following reasons:

1. The proposed action involves urgently needed repairs to the City’s aging sanitary sewer system to prevent the overflow of untreated wastewater onto the open ground. The proposed sites are in the floodplain and/or wetland. The City could choose to not proceed with the project, but overflow of untreated wastewater would continue to be a health hazard. The City determined that there were no alternative methods to accomplish the identical project objective because the improvements are necessary to protect the health and safety of local residents. The sewer system improvements will not significantly alter the floodplain or wetland in any way.

2. Alternatives considered by the City were:

a. Proceeding with the project as described above;

b. Taking no action to address the problem; and

c. Relocating the project to other impacted areas within the City.

The City determined that proceeding with the project as described above was the best available alternative to make the improvements necessary to alleviate the dangers of the overflow of untreated wastewater on the health and safety of local residents.

3. No mitigation measures were identified through this review. In order to minimize the environmental impacts of this project, all practicable measures to reduce impacts on the floodplain and wetland will be taken during the construction phase of the project.

Written comments must be received by the City of Newton at the following address on or before June 2, 2021: City of Newton, P. O. Box 300, Newton, Mississippi 39345, Attention: Honorable Murray Weems, Mayor.

Publish Date: May 26, 2021