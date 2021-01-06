NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO

SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Date of Publication: May 26, 2021

City of Newton

212 Main Street

Newton, MS 39051

Contact: Mayor Murray Weems

PH: 601-683-6181

On or after June 11, 2021 the City of Newton will submit a request to the Mississippi Development Authority for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake the following project:

Project Title: Newton Sewer Improvements

Purpose: Sewer improvements to prevent inflow/infiltration and sewage overflows in the southeastern area of the City.

Location: The project address is 101 Alta Vista Boulevard, Newton, MS 39345-2601.

Estimated Cost: $449,127.00

The activities proposed comprise a project for which a Finding of No Significant Impact on the environment was made on April 30, 2021. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project is on file at Newton City Hall, 203 E. Church Street, Newton, MS 39345, and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 A.M to 5 P.M.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Newton has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at Newton City Hall, 203 E. Church Street, Newton, MS 39345, and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 A.M to 5 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Newton Mayor’s Office. All comments received by June 10, 2021, will be considered by the City of Newton prior to submission of a request for release of funds.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The City of Newton certifies to Mississippi Development Authority that Murray Weems in his capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Mississippi Development Authority’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Newton to use HUD program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Mississippi Development Authority will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Newton’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Newton; (b) the City of Newton has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by Mississippi Development Authority; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Attention: Antoine Dixon at Mississippi Development Authority, Community Services Division, P. O. Box 849, Jackson, Mississippi, 39205-0849. Potential objectors should contact the Mississippi Development Authority to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Murray Weems, Mayor

City of Newton

May 26, 2021A