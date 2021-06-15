PUBLIC NOTICE The Town Board of Decatur amended the Total Supplies Budget for the Street Department during the May 4 Town Board meeting. A maintenance repair was required for the Town’s limb truck at a cost of $21,000.00. The FY21 Budget for the Street Department Total Supplies was $44,538.00. The budget was increased by $21,000.00 which increased the budget to $65,538.00 within the Total Supplies. Alderman Buntyn made a motion to increase the budget and Alderman Harris seconded the motion. All present voted to approve. Publish June 9th