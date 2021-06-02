IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HENRY M HUDDLESTON, DECEASED, CAUSE NO. 21-66 Charlene Huddleston, Administratrix’s NOTICE TO CREDITORS: Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 7th day of May, 2021 by the Chancery Court of Newton County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for Probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred pursuant to Miss. Code. Ann 91-7-151. This the 31st day of May 2021. /s/ Charlene Huddleston. Prepared by: Jeff Arnold (MSB# 104335) Attorney for the Administratrix, Arnold and Associates, LLC, 306 Maxey Drive, Suite B, Brandon, MS 39042 Ph:601-213-7581 Fax: 601-453-4882 Publish Dates: June 9, June 16 & June 23