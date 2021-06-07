NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION

The Town of Decatur will hold a Special Election on Tuesday, July 6th in Town Hall. This Special Election is to vote FOR OR AGAINST

Referendum 1- “The legal sale of light wine of an alcoholic content of not more than five percent (5%) by weight, light spirit product of an alcoholic content of not more than four percent (4%) by weight, and beer of an alcoholic content of not more than eight percent (8%)by weight.”

Referendum 2-“The legal sale of alcoholic liquors in the Town of Decatur.”

Those eligible to participate in absentee voting will have an opportunity to do so in Town Hall on Saturday, June 26th and Saturday, July 3rd from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The poll will be opened Tuesday, July 6th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for all eligible voters. Remember to bring a photo ID when coming to vote. If you have any questions please call Town Hall at 635-2761.

Publish Dates: June 16th,

June 23rd, & June 30th