NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE IN THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of June 2021, South Newton Rural Water Association, Inc., PO Box 82, Newton, MS 39345 filed applications for permits to continue to divert or withdraw the public waters of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use from the Sparta Aquifier, in the county of Newton, for public supply purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amounts of water at the incicated locations:

Any person, firm, association, or corportation, deeming that the granting of the above applications will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, ATTN: Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said applications should not be approved. Letters of protest must be received within ten(10) days following publication date. If protested, the applications will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, on or after, Tuesday, the 29th day of June 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

OFFICE OF LAND AND

WATER RESOURCES

Chris Hawkins, P.E.

Chief, Permitting, Certification,

and Compliance Division

Publish Date: June 16, 2021