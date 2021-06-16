STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF THELMA PAMPERIEN

DECEASED

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 3rd day of June, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Thelma Pamperien, deceased, late of Newton County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according to law, within ninety days from the date this Notice is first published or they will be forever barred.This the 4th day of June, 2021.

/s/ Donald Gene Shimfessel

Executor of the Estate of

Thelma Pamperien, deceased

Publish Dates: June 9,

June 16 & June 23