STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF NEWTON
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF THELMA PAMPERIEN
DECEASED
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 3rd day of June, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Thelma Pamperien, deceased, late of Newton County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according to law, within ninety days from the date this Notice is first published or they will be forever barred.This the 4th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Donald Gene Shimfessel
Executor of the Estate of
Thelma Pamperien, deceased
Publish Dates: June 9,
June 16 & June 23