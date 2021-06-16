IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

JIMMIE LEE WILLIS PETITIONER

VS. CAUSE NO. 21-CV-90

BETTY JEAN GREEN WILLIS

RESPONDENT

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: BETTY JEAN GREEN WILLIS

You have been made a defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Jimmie Lee Willis, seeking a divorce.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Brian D. Mayo, Attorney for Petitioner, whose post office address is P. O. Box 218, Newton, MS 39345, and whose street address is 205 E. Church Street, Newton, MS 39345.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 9TH DAY OF JUNE, 2021, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 2nd day of June, 2021.

/s/George Hayes

GEORGE HAYES

Chancery Clerk of

Newton County, MS

BY:/s/Chrissie Buffington

Publish Dates: June 9,

June 16 & June 23