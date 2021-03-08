AUCTION

Ivey Self Storage will be auctioning the following units to settle outstanding debt in accordance with HB1138. The auction will be August 21, 2021. It will start at 10:00 a.m. at the corner of Hwy 503 and Rose Road at the Hickory location right off I-20, then proceed to Decatur then end at the Newton location. Please feel free to call prior to auction to verify event. Monique Boose of Hickory, Lourie Nunley of Hickory, Aliyah King of Conehatta, Roderick Wash of Newton, Latanya Evins of Hickory, Steven Weir of Decatur, and Trinity Hardin of Newton.

Publish Dates: July 21 & July 28