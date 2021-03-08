ECPDD TO HOLD HEARING FOR AGING PROGRAMS

The East Central Planning and Development District/Area Agency on Aging will hold a virtual Public Hearing for Aging Programs on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00 A.M.

The purpose of this hearing is to inform all interested persons and organizations about programs and services available for persons aged 60 and above in Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Smith Counties.

The goals and objectives for Fiscal Years October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2025 will be discussed and an update of current year activities will be presented. Comments from the public will be welcomed.

Listed below is the login information to join the zoom meeting.

https://zoom.us/j/6446995527?pwd=NTMzT2NhbkNXbW9Cb3loR1haaHNaZz09

Meeting ID: 644 699 5527

Passcode: 549317

One tap mobile +13017158592,,6446995527#,,,,*549317# US (Washington DC)

+13126266799,,6446995527#,,,,*549317# US (Chicago)

Dial by your location

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

Publish Dates: July 21 & July 28