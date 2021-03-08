STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DAVID (DAVE) MILLER, DECEASED:

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 28th day of May, 2020, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of David (Dave) Miller, deceased, late of Newton County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according to law, within ninety days from the date this Notice is first published or they will be forever barred. This the 25th day of June, 2021.

/s/ George Hayes

Newton County Chancery Clerk, Administrator

Publish Dates: July 14,

July 21 & July 28