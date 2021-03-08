NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE OF EXECUTORTO CREDITORS

OF CATHERINE GILL, DECEASED

The undersigned having been appointed the Executor of the estate of Catherine Gill by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi in Cause No. 21-41 upon the docket of said Court, on the 8th day of April, 2021, and Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on April 21, 2021, hereby gives notice to all persons having any claims against the said estate to have the same probated and registered according to law by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or the same shall be forever barred.

This the 7th day of July 2021.

/s/Kenneth Gill

KENNETH GILL

MAYO LAW FIRM, PLLC

P. O. BOX 218

NEWTON, MS 39345

601-683-7888

Publish Dates: July 14,

July 21 & July 28