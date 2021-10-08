LEGAL NOTICE

I, We, the member(s) of Magnolia Sips, LLC intend to make application for: a Package Retailer permit.

As provided for by the Local Option Alcoholic Beverage Control Laws, Section 67-1-1, et. seq., of the Mississippi Code of 1972, Annotated. If granted such permit, I or We propose to operate as a limited liability company under the trade name of Magnolia Sips, LLC, located at 15579 Hwy 15, Decatur, MS, in the county of Newton The name(s), title(s) and address(es) of the owner(s)/partners/corporate officer(s) and/or majority stockholder(s)/member(s)/trustee of the above named business are:

Kenneth Measell, Member Owner

101 Wells Cove

Philadelphia, MS 39350

If any person wishes to request a hearing to object to the issuance of this permit a request for a hearing must be made in writing and received by the Department of Revenue within (15) fifteen days from the first date this notice was published.

Requests shall be sent to:

Chief Counsel, Legal Division

Department of Revenue

P.O. Box 22828

Jackson, MS 39225

Date of first publication: July 28

This the 21st day of July 2021.