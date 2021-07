PUBLIC NOTICE

Town of Hickory has received a violation of failure to submit water samples by required deadline. We have since taken the required samples. The samples showed we are meeting drinking water standards.

For more information, contact David Anderson at 601-745-2424 or Town Hall, 601-646-2211

Sincerely,

Mayor Carolyn Burks

Publish Dates: July 28,

August 4 & August 11