IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF ELNORA CHAPMAN

DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2019-N0012

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: ANY PERSON CLAIMING TO BE AN HEIR AT LAW OF THE DECEDENT, G.W. CHAPMAN, SR., WHOSE COUNTY AND STATE OF RESIDENCE, STREET ADDRESS, OR POST OFFICE ADDRESS ARE UNKNOWN TO THE PETITIONER AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY TO ASCERTAIN SAME.

You have been made a party to this Estate proceeding filed in this Court by the Petitioner, seeking a judicial determination of the heirs at law of the Decedent, G.W. Chapman, Sr. The Petition to Determine Heirs at law filed by the Petitioner asserts that the sole and only heirs at law of the Decedent are Carol Phillips, Kersena London, Glenda Dyson, and G.W. Chapman, Jr.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said petition at 9:00 A.M., on the 24th day of September 2021, in the courtroom of the Jasper County Chancery Court, District 2, located at 27 8th Avenue East, Bay Springs, MS 39422, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 26th of July, 2021.

GEORGE T. HAYES

CHANCERY CLERK

NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: Chrissie Buffington

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Dates: July 28,

August 4 & August 11