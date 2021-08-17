IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY,

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF ROGER JOYNER, DECEASED

CIVIL ACTION FILE NO.: 21-48-RML

SHARON STOKES, ADMINISTRATRIX

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration were granted to the undersigned in the Estate of Roger Joyner, deceased, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, on the 12th day of May 2021. All persons having claims against the Estate of Roger Joyner are hereby notified to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi within ninety (90) days after this date. Failure to probate and register such claim within the ninety-day period will bar the same.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT, THIS THE 20th DAY OF JULY 2021.

GEORGE T HAYNES, JR

NEWTON COUNTY

CHANCERY CLERK

OF NEWTON COUNTY, MS

OF COUNSEL: STELLA HURTT

LAW OFFICE OF

STELLA M. HURTT, PLLC

1909 6TH ST

MERIDIAN, MS 39301

601-483-4144

Publish Dates: July 28,

August 4 & August 11