IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY,
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF ROGER JOYNER, DECEASED
CIVIL ACTION FILE NO.: 21-48-RML
SHARON STOKES, ADMINISTRATRIX
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration were granted to the undersigned in the Estate of Roger Joyner, deceased, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, on the 12th day of May 2021. All persons having claims against the Estate of Roger Joyner are hereby notified to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi within ninety (90) days after this date. Failure to probate and register such claim within the ninety-day period will bar the same.
ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT, THIS THE 20th DAY OF JULY 2021.
GEORGE T HAYNES, JR
NEWTON COUNTY
CHANCERY CLERK
OF NEWTON COUNTY, MS
OF COUNSEL: STELLA HURTT
LAW OFFICE OF
STELLA M. HURTT, PLLC
1909 6TH ST
MERIDIAN, MS 39301
601-483-4144
Publish Dates: July 28,
August 4 & August 11