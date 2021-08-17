IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY,

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF ROGER JOYNER, DECEASED

CIVIL ACTION FILE NO.: 21-48-RML

SHARON STOKES, ADMINISTRATRIX

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: The Unknown heirs at law of Roger Joyner whose post office address and street address are unknown after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain same.

You have been made a Defendant in a Motion filed in the Court by the Administrator in the Estate of Roger Joyner, seeking a determination of heirship of Roger Joyner, deceased. The only known interested party is Sharon Stokes.

You are summoned to appear and defend the Motion filed against you in this action at in the courtroom of the Chancery Court of Newton County, Scott County Courthouse, the city of Forest, Mississippi, at 9:00 am on the 27th day of August, 2021 and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Motion.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 20th day of July, 2021.

GEORGE T. HAYES, JR., CHANCERY CLERK OF

NEWTON COUNTY, MS

OF COUNSEL: STELLA HURTT

LAW OFFICE OF

STELLA M. HURTT, PLLC

1909 6TH ST

MERIDIAN, MS 39301

601-483-4144

601-482-4288 (Fax)

Publish Dates: July 28,

August 4 & August 11