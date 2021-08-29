Registration is now open for Certified Nurse Assistant classes offered by East Central Community College in Decatur. Classes will be held in the Phil A. Sutphin AND Childcare Building beginning Monday, August 30. Classes will meet from 4-8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, for six consecutive weeks. Cost is $766 and students will be required to pay a $50 fee for a background check prior to the start date. This class require a Silver on the Workkeys test, which will be scheduled once the registration form is received. For more info, contact Debra Hutchins, workforce coordinator, at [email protected] or call 601-298-0723.