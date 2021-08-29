The East Central Community College Centralletes danceline will host a Dance Camp for girls in 1-6 grades on Sunday, August 29. The camp will be held from 1-5 p.m. in the Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium on the Decatur campus. Cost is $50 per student and includes a T-shirt and snack. Participants will learn a dance routine and will be invited to perform during the ECCC vs. Jones College football game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, at Bailey Stadium on campus. To register, visit eccc.edu/centrallete-minis-dance-camp. For more information, contact Centrallete Coordinator/Choreographer Julie Weaver at [email protected] or call 601-507-2574.