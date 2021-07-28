IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF DOROTHY JUANITA HARRELL, DECEASED

BRENDA MAYNIE

PLAINTIFF

VS.

Cause No. 20-25

THE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DOROTHY JUANITA HARRELL RESPONDENT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: THE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DOROTHY JUANITA HARRELL

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by BRENDA MAYNIE, in her capacity as Administratrix of the Estate of DOROTHY JUANITA HARRELL, deceased, Plaintiff seeking to adjudicate heirship.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m., on the 24th day of September 2021, in the courtroom of the Jasper County Chancery Courthouse at Bay Springs, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the things demanded in the petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court this the 2nd Day of August 2021.

CHANCERY CLERK

By: Chrissie Buffington, DC

Prepared by:

Jeff Arnold (MSB #104335)

306 Maxey Drive

Brandon MS 39042

Phone: 601-213-7581

Publish Dates: August 11,

August 18 & August 25