REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

East Central Planning and Development District is the official designated Area Agency on Aging for Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Smith Counties. In its capacity as the Area Agency on Aging, the District administers the following programs for the elderly: Congregate Meals, Home Delivered Meals; Transportation; Legal Assistance; Respite Services and Homemaker Services. The percentage of federal funds available for these programs range from 75% to 90%. The proposed amount of federal funds available for these programs range from $12,500.00 to $271,948.00. Potential service providers interested in providing contractual services for the elderly during Fiscal Years 2022 - 2024 with an option for one year renewal (preferably on a nine-county basis) should submit a Proposal to the District office no later than 5:00 P.M. on September 17, 2021. The East Central Planning and Development District/Area Agency on Aging reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.

ECPDD/AAA

Post Office Box 499

Newton, MS 39345

(601) 683-2401

Publish Dates: August 18

& August 25