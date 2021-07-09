LEGAL NOTICE

I, WE, the member(s) of Decatur Bottle Shop, LLC intend to make application for a Package Retailer permit. As provided for by the Local Option Alcoholic Beverage Control Laws, Section 67-1-1, et seq., of the Mississippi Code of 1972, Annotated. If granted such permit, I or We propose to operate as a limited liability company located at 15434 Hwy. 15, Decatur, Newton County, MS. The name(s), title(s) and address(es) of the owner(s)/partner(s)/corporate officer(s) and/or majority stockholder(s)/member(s)/trustee of the above named business is:

John D. Backstrom Jr. (member)

113 Woodhaven Drive

Union, MS 39365

If any person wishes to request a hearing to object to the issuance of this permit a request for a hearing must be made in writing and received by the Department of Revenue within (15) fifteen days from the first date this notice was published.

Requests shall be sent to:

Chief Counsel, Legal Division

Department of Revenue

P.O. Box 22828

Jackson, MS 39225

Date of first Publication:

August 25, 2021

This the 20th day of August 2021.

Publish Dates: August 25

& September 1