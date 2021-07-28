IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF PATTYE NANCE BYRNE, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 21-CV-097
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 12th day of July, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executor upon the Estate of Pattye Nance Byrne, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will forever be barred.
This the 30TH day of July, 2021.
GREGG HILL
Executor of the Estate of Pattye Nance Byrne, Deceased
MORGAN HALFORD POORE
HALFORD LAW FIRM
85 Main Street West
Post Office Box 650
Meadville, Mississippi 39653
Telephone: (601) 384-2100
Facsimile: (601) 384-2121
Email: [email protected]
MSB# 104670
ATTORNEY FOR THE ESTATE
Publish Dates: August 25