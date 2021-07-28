IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF PATTYE NANCE BYRNE, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 21-CV-097

GREGG HILL, EXECUTOR

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of Pattye Nance Byrne, Deceased, and Any Parties of Interest with Standing to Contest the Last Will and Testament of Pattye Nance Byrne, Deceased, dated February 28, 2014.

You have been made a Defendant in the Complaint to Admit Will to Probate, and to Issue Letters Testamentary, by Plaintiff Gregg Hill seeking a determination of heirship of Pattye Nance Byrne, deceased, and to have the Last Will and Testament of Pattye Nance Byrne, deceased, admitted to probate in solemn form.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint filed against you in this action at 9:00 A.M. on the 1st day of October, 2021, in the courtroom of the 1st Judicial District of Jasper County Courthouse at Paulding, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of this Court, this 9th day of August, 2021.

GEORGE T. HAYES

NEWTON COUNTY

CHANCERY CLERK

BY: Chrissie Buffington

DEPUTY CLERK

MORGAN HALFORD POORE

HALFORD LAW FIRM

85 Main Street West

Post Office Box 650

Meadville, Mississippi 39653

Telephone: (601) 384-2100

Facsimile: (601) 384-2121

Electronic Mail: [email protected]

halfordlawfirm.com

MSB#104670

ATTORNEY FOR THE ESTATE

Publish Dates: August 25