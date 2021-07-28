IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ROBERT E. BYRNE, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2021-cv-098

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 12th day of July, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executor upon the Estate of Robert E. Byrne, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will forever be barred.

This the 30th day of July, 2021.

GREGG HILL,

Executor of the Estate of Robert E. Byrne, Deceased

MORGAN HALFORD POORE

HALFORD LAW FIRM

85 Main Street West

Post Office Box 650

Meadville, Mississippi 39653

Telephone: (601) 384-2100

Facsimile: (601) 384-2121

Email: [email protected]

MSB# 104670

ATTORNEY FOR THE ESTATE

Publish Date: August 25