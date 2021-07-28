IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ROBERT E. BYRNE, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 21-CV-098
GREGG HILL, EXECUTOR
SUMMONS
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: The Unknown Heirs at Law of Robert E. Byrne, Deceased, and Any Parties of Interest with Standing to Contest the Last Will and Testament of Robert E. Byrne, Deceased, dated February 28, 2014.
You have been made a Defendant in the Complaint to Admit Will to Probate, and to Issue Letters Testamentary, by Plaintiff Gregg Hill seeking a determination of heirship of Robert E. Byrne, deceased, and to have the Last Will and Testament of Robert E. Byrne, deceased, admitted to probate in solemn form.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint filed against you in this action at 9:00 A.M. on the 1st day of October, 2021, in the courtroom of the 1st Judicial District of Jasper County Courthouse at Paulding, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of this Court, this 9th day of August, 2021.
GEORGE T. HAYES
NEWTON COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK
BY: Chrissie Buffington
DEPUTY CLERK
MORGAN HALFORD POORE
HALFORD LAW FIRM
85 Main Street West
Post Office Box 650
Meadville, Mississippi 39653
Telephone: (601) 384-2100
Facsimile: (601) 384-2121
Electronic Mail: [email protected]
MSB#104670
ATTORNEY FOR THE ESTATE
Publish Dates: August 25