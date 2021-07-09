PUBLIC NOTICE

In accordance with Section 7-7-213, Miss Code Ann. (1972), notice is hereby given that a copy of the 2019 audit of Newton County is on file in the Chancery Clerk’s office of Newton County.

In accordance with Section 7-7-221, Miss. Code Ann. (1972), the following synopsis of the governmental funds of Newton County audit for fiscal year ending 9-30-19 is provided in the format prescribed by the State Auditor:

Revenues 10-01-19 to 9-30-19 $11,267.289

Expenditures 10-01-19 to 9-30-19 $11,094,807

Cash and investments at 9-30-19 $5,666,413

A copy of the audit report containing all findings and recommendations as well as exceptions, if applicable, can be obtained for $15.00 or, if available on the OSA website, $25.00, by writing to the Office of the State Auditor, Post Office Box 956, Jackson, MS 39205. The website address is: www.osa.state.ms.us.

A copy of the audit report is also on file and available for public inspection at the Kemper Newton library.

In accordance with Section 31-7-115, Miss. Code Ann. (1972), the audit report of the county purchase clerk and inventory control clerk is published:

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

OFFICE OF THE STATE AUDITOR

SHAD WHITE

AUDITOR

INDEPENDENT ACCOUNTANTS REPORT ON CENTRAL PURCHASING SYSTEM, INVENTORY CONTROL SYSTEM AND PURCHASE CLERK SCHEDULES

(AS REQUIRED BY SECTION 31-7-115, MISS. CODE ANN. (1972)

Members of the Board of Supervisors

Newton County, Mississippi

We have examined Newton County, Mississippi’s (the County) compliance with establishing and maintaining a central purchasing system and inventory control system in accordance with Sections 31-7-101 through 31-7-127, Miss. Code Ann. (1972) and compliance with he purchasing requirements in accordance with the bid requirements of Section 31-7-13, Miss. Code Ann. (1972) during the year ended September 30, 2019. The Board of Supervisors of Newton County, Mississippi is responsible for the County’s compliance with those requirements. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the County’s compliance based on our examination.

Our examination was conducted in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and, accordingly, included examining, on a test basis, evidence about the County’s compliance with thos requirements and performing such other procedures as we considered necessary in the circumstances. We believe our examination provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. Our examination does not provide a legal determination on the County’s compliance with specified requirements. The Board of Supervisors of Newton County, Mississippi, has established centralized purchasing for all funds of the County and has established an inventory control system. The objective of the central purchasing system is to provide reasonable, but not absolute, assurance that purchases are executed in accordance with state law.

Because of inherent limitations in any central purchasing system and inventory system, errors or irregularities may occur and not be detected. Also, projection of any current evaluation of the system to future periods is subject to the risk that procedures may become inadequate because changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the procedures may deteriorate.

In our opinion, Newton County, Mississipi complied, in material respects, with state laws governing central purchasing, inventory and bid requirements for the year ended September 30, 2019.

The accompanying schedules of (1) Purchases Not Made from the Lowest Bidder, (2) Emergency Purchases and (3) Purchases Made Noncompetitively form a Sole Source are presented in accordance with Section 31-7-115, Miss. Code Ann. (1972). The information contained on these schedules has been subjected to procedures performed in connection with our aforementioned examination of the purchasing system and, in our opinion, is fairly presented when considered in relation to that examination.

This report is intended for use in evaluating the central purchasing system and inventory control system of Newton County, Mississippi, and is not intended to be and should not be relied upon for any other purpose. However, this report is a matter of public record and its distribution is not limited.

JOE E. MCKNIGHT

Director, County Audit Section

July 19, 2021

Schedule 1

NEWTON COUNTY

Schedule of Purchases From Other Than the Lowest Bidder For the Year Ended September 30, 2019

Our tests did not identify any purchases from other than the lowest bidder.

Schedule 2

NEWTON COUNTY

Schedule of Emergency Purchases For the Year Ended September 30, 2019

Date: 01/08/2019

Item Purchased: Lawrence -Hazel Road

Amount Paid: $152,200

Vendor: Joe McGee

Reason for Emergency Purchase: Emergency repair to Lawrence-Conehatta Road

Schedule 3

NEWTON COUNTY

Schedule of Purchases Made Noncompetitively From a Sole Source For the Year Ended September 30, 2019

Date: 05/01/2019

Item Purchased: Election equipment

Amount Paid: $158,304

Vendor: Election Systems and Software

Publish Date: September 1, 2021