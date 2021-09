NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, to provide the general public with an opportunity to comment on the taxing and spending plan incorporated in the proposed budget of the City of Union for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2021, and ending September 30, 2022. The meeting will be held at City Hall, 404 Bank Street, Union, Mississippi at 5:30 P.M. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend and comment.

Publish Date: September 1