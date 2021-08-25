RULE 81 SUMMONS

BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

BETTY JO KENNEDY, DECEASED

CAUSE NUMBER: 2018-N0137

SUMMONS

TO: LeAnna Kennedy; Billy Ray Kennedy; Madison Bailey; Gabriel Rose; and UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW WHOSE IDENTITY AND ADDRESS AND WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Danny Gressett, as the Petition / Executor of the Estate of Betty Jo Kennedy, deceased, seeking to Determine the Heirship of Clint Kennedy. Defendants other than you in this action are Tammy Fletcher, Jason Griffin and Randy Griffin.

You are hereby summoned to appear and join into the Motion to Join in the Caveat To And Contest Of The Probate Of The Supposed Last Will and Testament Of Betty Jo Kennedy filed in this action at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, the 1st day of October, 2021, in the Courtroom at the Jasper County Courthouse, in Paulding, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the things demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THIS COURT, this the 20th day of August, 2021.

/s/ George Hayes

CLERK OF CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: /s/ Suzanne Gressett, DC

ROY NOBLE LEE, JR., MSB#1168

Lee & Lee, P.A.

Attorneys at Law

Post Office Box 370

Forest, MS 39074

601-469-2721

Attorney for Tammy Fletcher,

Jason Griffin and Randy Griffin

Publish: September 1, 2021;

September 8, 2021; and

September 15, 2021