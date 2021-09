PUBLIC NOTICE

THE CITY OF NEWTON HEREBY DECLARES THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER

AMNESTY MONTH FROM SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 THROUGH OCTOBER 1, 2021, IF YOU HAVE OLD, UNPAID FINES OR ARE PAST DUE ON YOUR PAYMENTS, CONTACT THE CITY COURT CLERK AT 601-683-2042 ABOUT MAKING ARRANGEMENTS FOR A REDUCTION OF UP TO 50% OF YOUR FINE AMOUNT.

Publish Dates: September 8, September 15, September 22 & September 29