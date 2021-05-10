SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on March 21, 1994, Prentiss L. White and Bonnie P. White, executed a Deed of Trust to Gary W. Thorne, County Supervisor, Trustee for the benefit of the United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, which deed of trust is recorded in Deed of Trust Book 178 at page 266 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, the United States of America acting through the Farmer Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, the holder of said Deed of Trust and Note secured thereby, substituted J. Tyler McCaughn as Trustee therein as authorized by the terms thereof by instrument dated July 22, 2021, and recorded in Deed of Trust Book 461, Page 500, in the office of the Newton County Chancery Clerk; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms in said Deed of Trust and the legal holder of said indebtedness, the United States of America acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, having requested the undersigned, as Substituted Trustee, to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, Substituted Trustee's fees and expenses of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, J. TYLER MCCAUGHN, Substituted Trustee in said Deed of Trust, will, on the 1st day of October, 2021, offer for sale and will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the North front door of the Newton County Courthouse in Decatur, Mississippi, the following described property lying and being situated in the County of Newton, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

Start at the Northeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 33, Township 6 North, Range 11 East, City of Newton, Newton County, Mississippi, and run thence South, 623.54 feet; thence West, 18.16 feet to the point of beginning: Thence run N 72̊˚ 19' 00" W, 94.20 feet along the South right-of-way line of Tatum Street; thence S 16̊˚ 31' 36" W, 132.38 feet; thence S 89̊˚ 03' 00" E, 125.0 feet to the West right-of-way line of Belmont Avenue; thence N 01̊˚ 23' 00" E, 100.40 feet along the West right-of-way line of Belmont Avenue to the point of beginning. The herein described property is situated in the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of the said Section 33 and contains 0.29 acre, more or less.

I will only convey such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 1st day of September, 2021.

/s/ J. Tyler McCaughn, MSB 102669

J. Tyler McCaughn, PLLC

P. O. Box 28

Newton, MS 39345

601/683-2382

Publish dates: September 8,

September 15, September 22 & September 29