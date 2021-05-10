SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on May 21, 1997, Willie Gill, Jr., executed a Deed of Trust to Robert L. Smith, Rural Development Manager, Trustee for the benefit of the United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, which deed of trust is recorded in Deed of Trust Book 201 at page 535 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, on June 13, 1997, Willie Gill, Jr., executed a Deed of Trust to Robert L. Smith, Trustee for the benefit of the United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, which deed of trust is recorded in Deed of Trust Book 202 at page 122 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, the United States of America acting through the Farmer Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, the holder of said Deeds of Trust and Note secured thereby, substituted J. Tyler McCaughn as Trustee therein as authorized by the terms thereof by instrument dated July 22, 2021, and recorded in Deed of Trust Book 461, Page 498, in the office of the Newton County Chancery Clerk; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said Deeds of Trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms in said Deeds of Trust and the legal holder of said indebtedness, the United States of America acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, having requested the undersigned, as Substituted Trustee, to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said Deeds of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, Substituted Trustee's fees and expenses of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, J. TYLER MCCAUGHN, Substituted Trustee in said Deed of Trust, will, on the 1st day of October, 2021, offer for sale and will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the North front door of the Newton County Courthouse in Decatur, Mississippi, the following described property lying and being situated in the County of Newton, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

Lot #2 of the Orchard Park Subdivision, Part 1, a recorded subdivision recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 89, said subdivision being located in the City of Newton, Newton County, Mississippi.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING:

The protective covenants filed with the Orchard Park Subdivision Plat as per Plat Book 1 at Page 89 and Deed Book 170 at Page 391 of the records of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi.

I will only convey such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee. WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 1st day of September, 2021.

/s/ J. Tyler McCaughn, MSB 102669

J. Tyler McCaughn, PLLC

P. O. Box 28

Newton, MS 39345

601/683-2382

Publish Dates: September 8,

September 15, September 22

& September 29