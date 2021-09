PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF NEWTON

A Budget Hearing for fiscal year 2022 will be held Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Newton City Depot.

All interested citizens in the City of Newton will have the opportunity to give written and oral comments on the proposed budget.

The entire budget may be examined on weekdays at City Hall between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Charlene Evans, City Clerk

Publish Date: September 15