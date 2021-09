RESOLUTION FIXING TAX LEVY

FOR THE CITY OF NEWTON,

MISSISSIPPI AND DIRECTING

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

NOW, THREFORE, BE IT RESOLVE by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the

City of Newton, Mississippi, that the millage rate for the fiscal year 2021 – 2022 be as follows.

General Fund 32 mills

Street Paving 3 mills

35 mills

RESOLVE, this the 8TH day of September, 2021

/s/ Antonio Hoye

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Charlene Evans

City Clerk

Publish Date: September 15