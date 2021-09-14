NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 23, 2009, executed by SYLVIA B. WHITE, ROY C. WHITE, conveying certain real property therein described to ALAN E. SOUTH, ATTORNEY AT LAW, SOUTH AND ASSOCIATES, PC, as Trustee, for URBAN FINANCIAL GROUP, Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi filed and recorded April 9, 2009, in Deed Book 328, Page 768 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.; and

WHEREAS, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on October 27, 2021 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the front door of the Courthouse proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Newton County, Mississippi, to wit:

BEGIN AT AN EXISTING IRON PIN AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 36, T6N, R12E, TOWN OF HICKORY, NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AND RUN THENCE SOUTH, 181.90 FEET TO AN EXISTING IRON PIN; THENCE S 88 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 29 SECONDS E, 160.00 FEET TO AN EXISTING IRON PIN; THENCE S 89 DEGREES 01 MINUTE 56 SECONDS E, 240.74 FEET TO AN EXISTING IRON PIN ON THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF MISSISSIPPI STATE HIGHWAY NO. 593; THENCE N 26 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 10 SECONDS W, 193.72 FEET ALONG THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF MISSISSIPPI STATE HIGHWAY NO. 503 TO A SET 1/2 INCH WIDE, 15 INCHES LONG REBAR AT ITS INTERSECTION WITH THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF COLLEGE STREET; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF COLLEGE STREET AS FOLLOWS: N 88 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 08 SECONDS W, 167.51 FEET TO AN EXISTING IRON PIN; N 85 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 00

SECONDS W, 149.33 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY CONTAINS 1.44 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND IS SITUATED IN THE NE 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 36, T6N, R12E, TOWN OF HICKORY, NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 239 W COLLEGE STREET, HICKORY, MS 39332. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC

428 North Lamar Blvd, Suite 107

Oxford, MS 38655

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

Publish Dates: September 15,

October 6, October 13

& October 20