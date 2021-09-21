TOWN OF DECATUR
GENERAL FUND
Budget of Revenues and
Expenditures
For the Fiscal Year Ended
September 30, 2022
Receipts
License & Permits $2,500.00
Intergovernmental Revenues:
Federal Grants $-
Federal Shared Program
Federal Payments in Lieu of Taxes
State Grants $5,000.00
State Shared Revenue
Sales Tax $130,000.00
Road & Bridges $31,500.00
Charges for Governmental Services
Garbage Revenue $101,000.00
Fines and Forfeits $33,000.00
Miscellaneous
Interest $-
Franchise Fees $87,000.00
Other Revenue $25,600.00
Added Income
Transfers $5,000.00
Non-Revenue Receipts
Total from all sources, other than taxation $420,600.00
Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $607,244.00
Total receipts other than Ad Valorem Tax $1,027,844.00
Amount to be raised by Ad Valorem Tax $260,000.00
Total from all Sources $1,287,844.00
Disbursements
City Hall
Personnel Services $118,158.00
Supplies $7,000.00
Contractual Services $79,958.00
Capital Outlay $3,000.00
Transfer to Fire Depart Fund $19,100.00
Total $227,216.00
Police
Personnel Services $296,593.00
Supplies $34,240.00
Contractual Services $49,300.00
Capital Outlay $11,000.00
Total $391,133.00
Streets
Personnel Services $67,291.00
Supplies $68,707.00
Contractual Services $132,991.00
Capital Outlay $37,000.00
Total $305,989.00
Board Council Department
Grants, Subsidies and Allocations
Transfers
Other Functions (Debt Service)
Cap Loan $20,002.00
W Broad Road Bond $19,209.00
Total $39,211.00
Total Disbursements $963,549.00
Ending Fund Balance $324,295.00
Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $1,287,844.00
TOWN OF DECATUR
Water & Sewer Fund
Budget of Revenues and Expenditures
For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022
Revenues
Intergovernmental Revenues:
Federal Grants
State Grants
State Grants MDA
State Shared Revenue
Charges for Governmental Services
Water and Sewer $430,000.00
Added Income
Miscellaneous
Interest
Other $12,400.00
Transfers
Total Revenue $442,400.00
Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $733,640.00
Total from all Sources $1,176,040.00
Disbursements
Water & Sewer
Personnel Services $194,990.00
Supplies $88,069.00
Contractual Services $116,746.00
Capital Outlay $114,000.00
Total $513,805.00
Board Council Department
Grants, Subsidies and Allocations
Transfers
Other functions
Rural Bond Fund $23,000.00
Great Southern $46,892.00
Allocations (Escrow) $3,312.00
Total Disbursements $73,204.00
Lagoon Savings $150,459.00
Tank Painting Program $60,000.00
Meter Deposits $60,567.00
Restricted for Debt Service $73,112.00
Water Fund $244,893.00
Ending Fund Balance $589,031.00
Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $1,176,040.00
TOWN OF DECATUR
Fire Rebate Fund
Budget of Revenues and Expenditures
For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022
Receipts
Intergovernmental Revenues:
State Rebate Funds $8,000.00
Newton County Rebate Funds $10,000.00
Newton County Protection Funds
State Fire Protection
State Grants
County Grant
Forestry Grant
Charges for Governmental Services
Miscellaneous
Interest
Donations
Other - Loan
Transfers (From Town Hall)
Total Revenue Receipt $18,000.00
Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $12,161.00
Total from all Sources $30,161.00
Disbursements
Fire
Personel Services
Supplies $600.00
Contractual Services
Capital Outlay $3,000.00
Total $3,600.00
Debt Service $5,000.00
Total Disbursements $8,600.00
Ending Fund Balance $21,561.00
Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $30,161.00
TOWN OF DECATUR
Fire Protection Fund
Budget of Revenues and Expenditures
For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022
Receipts
Intergovernmental Revenues:
Newton County Protection Funds $4,700.00
State Fire Protection
County Grant
Forestry Grant
Charges for Governmental Services
Miscellaneous
Interest
Donations
Other - Loan
Transfers (From Town Hall) $19,100.00
Total Receipt Revenue $23,800.00
Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $30,314.00
Total from all Sources $54,114.00
Disbursements
Fire
Personel Services $300.00
Supplies $20,573.00
Contractual Services $7,600.00
Capital Outlay $5,000.00
Total $33,473.00
Debt Service
Total Disbursements $33,473.00
Ending Fund Balance $20,641.00
Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $54,114.00
TOWN OF DECATUR
Cemetery Fund
Budget of Revenues and Expenditures
For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022
Revenue
Donations $500.00
Maintenance Fees $2,400.00
Interest
Plot Sales $1,000.00
Total Revenue Receipts $3,900.00
Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $33,366.00
Total from all Sources $37,266.00
Disbursements
Cemetery
Personel Services
Supplies
Contractual Services $8,450.00
Capital Outlay
Total $8,450.00
Total Disbursements
Ending Fund Balance $28,816.00
Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $37,266.00
TOWN OF DECATUR
Special Police Funds
Budget of Revenues and Expenditures
For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022
Receipts
Police Seized Money $4,500.00
Interest $40.00
Total Revenue Receipts $4,540.00
Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $56,513.00
Total from all Sources $61,053.00
Disbursements
Police
Personel Services
Supplies $4,750.00
Contractual Services $3,000.00
Capital Outlay
Total $7,750.00
Total Disbursements $7,750.00
Ending Fund Balance $53,303.00
Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $61,053.00
TOWN OF DECATUR
Street Improvement Fund
Budget of Revenues and Expenditures
For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022
Receipts
Ad Valorum 3 mils $22,000.00
Road & Bridge 3 mils $2,500.00
Charges for Governmental Services
Garbage Revenue $38,000.00
Grants
Small Muni Grant
Miscellaneous
Interest
Other Revenue
Transfers
Total Receipts $62,500.00
Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $124,238.00
Total from all Sources $186,738.00
Street Improvements
Personnel Services
Supplies $2,500.00
Contractual Services $3,500.00
Capital Outlay $160,000.00
Total $166,000.00
Transfers
Other Functions (Debt Service)
Street Improvement $19,209.00
Total Disbursements $185,209.00
Ending Fund Balance $1,529.00
Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $186,738.00
TOWN OF DECATUR
Infrastructure Fund
Budget of Revenues and Expenditures
For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022
Receipts
State Revenue $28,000.00
Grants
Small Muni Grant
Miscellaneous
Interest
Other Revenue
Transfers
Total Receipts $28,000.00
Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $48,498.00
Total from all Sources $76,498.00
Disbursements
Street Improvements
Personel Services
Supplies
Contractual Services
Capital Outlay $75,000.00
Total
Transfers
Total
Total Disbursements $75,000.00
Ending Fund Balance $1,498.00
Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $76,498.00
TOWN OF DECATUR
Grants Fund
Budget of Revenues and Expenditures
For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022
Receipts
Grants
Small Muni Grant $150,000.00
CBDG $450,000.00
Sec 592
Other Grants
Miscellaneous
Interest
Other Revenue
Transfers
SMG Capex-Streets $43,000.00
Total Receipts $600,000.00
Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $3,917.00
Total from all Sources $603,917.00
Disbursements
Grant Funds
Personnel Services
Supplies
Contractual Services
Capital Outlay $643,000.00
Total $643,000.00
Transfers
Total Disbursements $643,000.00
Ending Fund Balance $(39,083.00)
Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $603,917.00
Publish Date: September 22