A RESOLUTION FOR THE

FISCAL YEAR 2021 – 2022 BUDGET

RESOLUTION approving and adopting the budget of the City of Union for fiscal year ending September 30, 2022, and directing the City Clerk in reference thereto.

WHEREAS, the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Union has prepared a budget of the Municipal Revenues and Expenses for the year ending September 30, 2022; and

WHEREAS, the said budget has now been finally fixed and determined by the Mayor and Board of aldermen of the City of Union in conformity and the requirements of law, now, therefore,

BE IT RESOLVED by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen:

SECTION 1: That the budget of the municipal revenues and expenses of the City of Union estimated for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022, as finally fixed and determined by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen is hereby approved and adopted.

SECTION 2: The City Clerk of the City of Union is hereby directed to enter said budget in detail in the official minutes of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Union, Mississippi.

PASSED, by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen this the 14th day of September, 2021. BRADLEY W. CAPPS, MAYOR

ATTEST:TAMMY K. FERGUSON

CITY CLERK

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

TOWN OF UNION

I, the undersigned, Tammy K. Ferguson, City Clerk, hereby certify that the foregoing Resolution was passed by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen on the 14th day of September, 2021.

Witness by hand and official seal of the City of Union, Mississippi on the 14th day of September, 2021.

TAMMY K. FERGUSON

CITY CLERK

CITY OF UNION

PROPOSED BUDGET OCTOBER 1, 2021 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

GENERAL FUND

PROJECTED REVENUE/RECEIPTS:

LICENSE/PERMITS 4,500.00

SALES TAX 320,000.00

ROAD & BRIDGES 45,000.00

GARBAGE FEES 200,000.00

MUNICIPAL AID/

FRANCHISE FEES 124,750.00

RENTALS 20,000.00

RECREATION 11,000.00

FINES & FORFEITURES/

FINGERPRINT FEES 60,100.00

CEMETERY PLOTS 10,000.00

INTEREST EARNED 2,000.00

MISCELLANEOUS/

OTHER INCOME 100,000.00

TOTAL FROM ALL SOURCES, OTHER THAN TAXATION 897,350.00

BEGININNING CASH AND

INVESTMENTS 477,638.06

AMOUNT TO BE RAISED BY AD VALOREM TAX 452,500.00

TOTAL FROM ALL SOURCES 1,827,488.06

EXPENSES:

ADMINISTRATIVE DEPARTMENT

SALARIES/TAXES/

INSURANCE 164,400.00

UNEMPLOYMENT INS./WORKERS COMP (ALL DEPARTMENTS) 50,000.00

OFFICE SUPPLIES/EQUIPMENT/QUIPMENT REPAIRS 59,000.00

UTILITIES(CITY HALL,

RECREATION, PAVILION,

COMMUNITY CENTER)31,500.00

LIBRARY 30,000.00

INSURANCE (CITY

WIDE BUILDINGS) 65,000.00

ACCOUNTING/LEGAL

FEES/PUBLICATIONS16,000.00

MISCELLANEOUS 50,000.00

TOTAL 465,900.00

POLICE DEPARTMENT

SALARIES/TAXES/I

NSURANCE 480,000.00

VEHICLE EXPENSE (FUEL,

REPAIR, MAINT) 49,000.00

EQUIPMENT/REPAIR 40,000.00

UTILITIES 30,000.00

STATE ASSESSMENTS 25,000.00

SUPPLIES/UNIFORMS/

TRAINING 36,000.00

MISCELLANEOUS/MISCELL-

ANEOUS REPAIR 62,000.00

TOTAL 722,000.00

COURT

EQUIPMENT/

MISCELLANEOUS 2,500.00

TOTAL 2,500.00

FIRE DEPARTMENT

FUEL 3,000.00

INSURANCE 4,200.00

UTILITIES 10,500.00

FIRE TRAINING 2,500.00

EQUIPMENT 35,000.00

SUPPLIES & REPAIR 6,000.00

TOTAL 61,200.00

STREETS

SUPPLIES 20,000.00

FUEL 22,000.00

STREET LIGHTS 50,000.00

EQUIPMENT REPAIR 12,000.00

MISCELLANEOUS/MISCELLANEOUS REPAIR 16,000.00

STREET 2012 40,000.00

CAPITAL OUTLAY 138,000.00

TOTAL 298,000.00

SANITATION

LANDFILL 130,000.00

TOTAL 130,000.00

RECREATION

SUMMER DIRECTOR 3,000.00

UMPIRES 3,000.00

INSURANCE 1,200.00

SUPPLIES/

MISCELLANEOUS 4,000.00

TOTAL 11,200.00

TOTAL GENERAL FUNDS EXPENSES 1,690,800.00

SPECIAL REVENUE FUND

PROJECTED REVENUE/RECEIPTS:

FIRE PROTECTION

(COUNTY & STATE) 21,000.00

STATE MUNI-

CIPAL AID 3,000.00

MISCELLANEOUS 10,000.00

INTEREST EARNED 100.00

TOTAL 34,100.00

EXPENSES:

CAPITAL OUTLAY 15,000.00

TOTAL 15,000.00

ARPA GRANT FUND

PROJECTED REVENUE/

EXPENSES:ARPA

GRANT PROCEEDS 433,675.30

INTEREST EARNED 100.00

TOTAL 433,775.30

EXPENSES:

CAPITAL OUTLAY 433,775.30

TOTAL 433,775.30

WATER & SEWER DEPARTMENT

PROJECTED INCOME:

WATER SALES

(CL, NI, UNION) 960,000.00

INTEREST EARNED 500.00

FIRE PROTECTION -

COUNTY LINE 7,000.00

WATER/SEWER

TAP FEES 5,000.00

RECONNE-

CTION FEES 500.00

MISCELLANEOUS

INCOME 15,000.00

TOTAL 988,000.00

BEGININNING CASH AND I

NVESTMENTS 172,635.15

TOTAL FROM ALL SOURCES 1,160,635.15

WATER EXPENSES:

SALARIES/TAXES/

INSURANCE 434,000.00

INSURANCE 15,000.00

WATER ASSO-

CIATION 5,000.00

SALES TAX 5,000.00

EQUIPMENT/EQUIPMENT REPAIR 102,000.00

UTILITIES 90,000.00

SUPPLIES 70,000.00

MISCELLANEOUS 70,000.00

CAPITAL OUTLAY 200,000.00

TOTAL 991,000.00

SEWER EXPENSES:

SALARIES/TAXES

/INSURANCE 52,000.00

UTILITIES 27,000.00

SUPPLIES 3,000.00

MAINTENANCE 1,000.00

TOTAL 83,000.00

WATER & SEWER TOTAL EXPENSES 1,074,000.00

Publish Date: September 29