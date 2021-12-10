NEWTON COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS:

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Supervisors of Newton County, Mississippi at the Newton County Courthouse, Decatur, Mississippi, until 10:30 on November 1, 2021 and shortly thereafter publicly opened for the construction of drainage improvements known as Newton County Project No. PHWW 15 on Lucy Lane, in Newton County, Mississippi.

Principle items of work consists of:

Clearing and grubbing, placing rip-rap, geotextile, granular material, and grassing.

CONTRACT TIME: 30 Working Days

BASIS OF AWARD

The award, if made, will be made to the lowest qualified bidder

on the basis of published estimated quantities.

Work shall be in accordance with the latest edition of the Mississippi Standard Specifications for State Aid Road and Bridge Construction.

PLANS AND PROPOSAL may be secured from Duane Stanford, County Engineer for Newton County, Mississippi, 383 Wilbur Road, Hickory, 601-646-0700. The Cost is fifty dollars ($50.00) for plans and fifty dollars ($50.00) for the proposal, non-refundable.

Jacky Johnson, President

Newton County

Board of Supervisors

Publish Dates: September 29

& October 6