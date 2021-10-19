IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

GARY LOUIS DUKES

PLAINTIFF

VS. CAUSE NO. 21-CV-144

VIOLET MCFARLAND JENKINS C/O HILDA J. HAYNES, NEWTON COUNTY BY AND THROUGH CHANCERY CLERK OF NEWTON COUNTY’S OFFICE, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE BY AND THROUGH LYNN FITCH, NEWTON COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY BY AND THROUGH STEVEN KILGORE and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN PROPERTY BELOW

DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and all person or persons or legal entities having or claiming any interest, legal or equitable, in and to the following described real property:

LT80’ E && W X 174’ N&SLT6BLK2L SJAM ES ADD

S-T-R: 6-08N-12E YR 2016 DEED BOOK 174 PAGE 210

A lot 80 feet east and west by 174 feet north and south in Lot 6 of Block 2, of the I.S. James Addition to the Town of Union, Newton County, Mississippi, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi.

A complaint has been filed against you to initiate a civil action to confirm tax title in said land and to establish Plaintiff’s claim to said property and to cancel all claims and clouds against title in favor of Plaintiff. You are required to mail or hand deliver a copy of a written answer, either admitting or denying each allegation in the Complaint, to Brian D. Mayo, Mayo Law Firm, PLLC, Plaintiff’s attorneys, whose address is P. O. Box 218, Newton, Mississippi 39345.

YOUR ANSWER MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 29th DAY OF OCTOBER, 2021, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR ANSWER IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Answer with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 13th day of September, 2021.

/s/ George T. Hayes

GEORGE T. HAYES

Clerk, Chancery Court of

Newton County, Mississippi

BY: /s/Chrissie Buffington

Publish Dates: September 29,

October 6 & October 13