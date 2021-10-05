IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

RUTH GAINEY AND DANIEL WAYNE GAINEY, PLAINTIFFS

VS. CIVIL ACTION NO. :2016-N-0291

MISSISSIPPI STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

VITAL RECORDS

CANDICE NICOLE GARD AND DAVID DEWAYNE GAINEY, DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

TO: CANDICE NICOLE GARD, a resident/non-resident of the state of Mississippi, (whose post office and street address are unknown after diligent search and inquiry).

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

THE COMPLAINT OR PETITION WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Ruth Gainey and Daniel Wayne Gainey, Plaintiffs, filing a Petition to Correct/Amend Birth Certificate.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 o’clock A.M. on the 3rd day of December 2021 in the Scott County Courthouse in Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgement will be entered against you for the relief, money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 1st day of October 2021.

George Hayes

Chancery Clerk of

Newton County, Mississippi

By: Chrissie Buffington, D.C.

Publish Dates: October 6,

October 13 & October 20