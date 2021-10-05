SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on February 23, 2001, STANLEY WASH, SR. AND SHERRY L. WASH executed a deed of trust for the benefit of UNION PLANTERS BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, which deed of trust was recorded on March 2, 2001, in Book 235, Page 485 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi; and Said Deed of Trust was last sold, assigned and transferred to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by assignment recorded in Book 447, Page 646 in the office of the Chancery Clerk, Newton County, Mississippi.

WHEREAS, the holder of the deed of trust at the time of the substitution substituted McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC as Trustee, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded on October 21, 2019, and spread at large upon the records in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 442, Page 687, prior to the posting and publication of this notice; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the deed of trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land, property and improvements in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, Substitute Trustee’s fees and expenses of sale;

THEREFORE, on October 27, 2021, the undersigned Substitute Trustee in the deed of trust, will offer for sale at public outcry and sell to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the front door of the Newton County Courthouse in Decatur, Mississippi, the following described land, property and improvements lying and being situate in Newton County, Mississippi, to-wit:

START AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF BLOCK 4, NEWTON DOOLITTLE ADDITION TO THE CITY OF NEWTON, AS PER MAP OR PLAT THEREOF ON RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CHANCERY CLERK OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AND RUN THENCE NORTH 4 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST, 310.30 FEET FOR POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN NORTH 4 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 110.30 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 208.5 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 3 DEGREES 45 MINUTES EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 129.54 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 86 DEGREES 15 MINUTES EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 206.5 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING; BEING IN AND A PART OF LOTS 1 AND 2 IN BLOCK 4, NEWTON DOOLITTLE ADDITION TO THE CITY OF NEWTON, NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in the Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 21st day of September, 2021

/-s-/ Robert M. Peebles, III

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Substitute Trustee

1022 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 304

Ridgeland, MS 39157-2049

(662) 388-5464

Foreclosurehotline.net

File No.: 5647719

Publish Dates: October 6,

October 13 & October 20, 2021