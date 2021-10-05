IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JIMMIE NEAL KYZAR, DECEASED

SARAH R. HOLLINGSWORTH

PETITIONER NO. 21-147

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 29th day of September, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi to the undersigned, Sarah R. Hollingsworth, upon the Estate of Jimmie Neal Kyzar, deceased, late of Newton County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

SARAH R. HOLLINGSWORTH

EXECUTRIX

J. DOUGLAS SMITH

Attorney for Executrix

81 West Broad St.

P. O. Box 567

Decatur, MS 39327

(601) 635-4444

Publish Dates: October 6,

October 13 & October 20