IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JIMMIE NEAL KYZAR, DECEASED
SARAH R. HOLLINGSWORTH
PETITIONER NO. 21-147
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 29th day of September, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi to the undersigned, Sarah R. Hollingsworth, upon the Estate of Jimmie Neal Kyzar, deceased, late of Newton County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
SARAH R. HOLLINGSWORTH
EXECUTRIX
J. DOUGLAS SMITH
Attorney for Executrix
81 West Broad St.
P. O. Box 567
Decatur, MS 39327
(601) 635-4444
Publish Dates: October 6,
October 13 & October 20