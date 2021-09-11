NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE OF CO-EXECUTORS TO CREDITORS OF ROY V. DENNIS

DECEASED

The undersigned having been appointed the Co-Executors of the Estate of Roy V. Dennis by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi in Cause No. 21-CV-149, upon the docket of said Court, on the 29th day of September, 2021, and Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on 7th day of October, 2021, hereby give notice to all persons having any claims against the said estate to have the same probated and registered according to law by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or the same shall be forever barred.

This the 12th day of October, 2021.

/s/ Rita Carol Temples

RITA CAROL TEMPLES

/s/ Hudson Temples

HUDSON TEMPLES

MAYO LAW FIRM, PLLC

BRIAN D. MAYO

P. O. BOX 218

NEWTON, MS 39345

601-683-7888

Publish Dates: October 20,

October 27 & November 3