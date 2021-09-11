IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DOROTHY W. WATTS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.: 21-143
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Executorship having been granted on the 31st day of August 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executor upon the Estate of Dorothy W. Watts, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.
This the 31st day of August 2021.
GREGORY SCOTT WATTS
EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF DOROTHY W. WATTS, DECEASED
SUBMITTED BY:
ROSS BARNETT, JR. (MSB #2047)
BARNETT LAW FIRM
1911 Dunbarton Drive
Jackson, Mississippi 39216
Telephone: (601) 981-4450
Attorney for the Estate
publish Dates: October 20,
October 27 & November 3