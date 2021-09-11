IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DOROTHY W. WATTS, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.: 21-143

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executorship having been granted on the 31st day of August 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executor upon the Estate of Dorothy W. Watts, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 31st day of August 2021.

GREGORY SCOTT WATTS

EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF DOROTHY W. WATTS, DECEASED

SUBMITTED BY:

ROSS BARNETT, JR. (MSB #2047)

BARNETT LAW FIRM

1911 Dunbarton Drive

Jackson, Mississippi 39216

Telephone: (601) 981-4450

Attorney for the Estate

publish Dates: October 20,

October 27 & November 3