A Charcuterie Board Workshop will take place on Dec. 14, beginning at 5 p.m., at the Newton County Extension Office in Decatur. Cost is $20 and must be in the form of a check or money order, made payable to Newton County 4-H. Must be registered and paid by Nov. 15 to reserve your spot. Space is limited. Please call our office at 601-635-7011 for information.