OFFICE OF STATE AID ROAD CONSTRUCTION

MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND

NEWTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS SECTION 900

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Supervisors of Newton County,Mississippi at the Newton County Courthouse, Decatur, Mississippi, until 10:30 am on the 6th day of December, 2021 and shortly thereafter publicly opened for the construction of 16.261 miles of RESEAL on ROADS "A" - "D" being known as Project No. SAP-51(14)S in Newton County, Mississippi.

PRINCIPAL ITEMS OF WORK ARE APPROXIMATELY AS FOLLOWS:

ITEM QUANTITY UNIT

ROADWAY ITEMS:

MOBILIZATION LUMP SUM LS

HOT MIX ASPHALT, ST, 12.5 mm 1,611.000 TON

LEVELING

POLYMERIZED-EMULSIFIED ASPHALT, 87,195.000 GAL

GRADE CRS-2P

SEAL AGGREGATE COVER MATERIAL, 2,276.000 CY

SIZE 7, TYPE CRUSHED STONE

BLOTTER MATERIAL 294.000 CY

FOG SEAL MIXTURE 35,671.000 GAL

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC LUMP SUM LS

ADDITIONAL CONSTRUCTION SIGNS 0.000 SF

4" WIDE THERMOPLASTIC TRAFFIC 6.838 MI

STRIPE (SKIP YELLOW) (90 MILS)

4" WIDE THERMOPLASTIC TRAFFIC 124,882.000 LF

STRIPE (CONTINUOUS YELLOW)(90 MILS)

THERMOPLASTIC LEGEND 3,861.000 LF

(WHITE) (120 MILS)

THERMOPLASTIC LEGEND 126.000 SF

(WHITE) (120 MILS)

TWO-WAY YELLOW REFLECTIVE HIGH 1,822.000 EA

PERFORMANCE RAISED MARKERS

REFLECTORIZED TRAFFIC WARNING SIGN 13.000 EA

(ENCAPSULATED LENS)

REFLECTORIZED TRAFFIC REGULATORY 5.000 EA

SIGN (ENCAPSULATED LENS)

REFLECTORIZED TRAFFIC OBJECT MARKER 2.000 EA

(ENCAPSULATED LENS)(TYPE 3)

REFLECTORIZED TRAFFIC WARNING SIGN 4.000 EA

W/SUPPLEMENTAL PLATE (ENCAPULATED LENS)

PROJECT NO. SAP-51(14)S

NEWTON COUNTY

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS:

CONTRACT TIME: 60 Working Days

BASIS OF AWARD

The award, if made, will be made to the lowest qualified bidder on the basis of published quantities.

The Board of Supervisors hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS are on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, the County Engineer's office and the Office of the State Aid Engineer, 412 E. Woodrow Wilson Avenue, Jackson, Mississippi. This project shall be constructed in acccordance with the latest edition of the Mississippi Standard Specifications for State Aid Road and Bridge Construction.

PLANS AND PROPOSALS may be secured from Duane Stanford, County Engineer for Newton County, Mississippi, 383 Wilbur Road, Hickory. The Cost is fifty dollars ($50.00) for plans and fifty dollars ($50.00) for the proposal, non-refundable

Certified check or bid bond for five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Newton County and the State of Mississippi must accompany each proposal.

Bidders are hereby notified that any proposal accompanied by letters qualifying in

any manner the condition under which the proposal is tendered will be considered an

irregular bid and such proposal will not be considered in making the award.

Jacky Johnson, President

Newton County Board of Supervisors

