PUBLIC NOTICE

OF INVITATION TO BID FOR

HUNTING AND FISHING LEASE

ON SIXTEENTH SECTION LANDS

To all persons interested in the following described Forest Lands in Newton County, Mississippi, to wit:

Section 16, Township 5 North, Range 10 East

320.00 acres, ml, S ½ of Section 16, Township 5 North, Range 10 East, Newton County, Mississippi.

You are hereby notified that sealed bid to lease the lands described above for a Hunting & Fishing rights only for a period of 5 years may be filed with the Superintendent of Education located at 205 School Street, Newton Mississippi 39345, or send your sealed bid by mail to Newton Municipal School District, Post Office Box 150, Newton, Mississippi 39345, on or before 4:00 p.m. on the 8th day of November 2021. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. This amount will be refunded if not the highest bid. The sealed bids submitted will be opened at 5:30 p.m. on the 8th day of November 2021, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term or reject any and all bids but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting & Fishing Lease to the highest bidder in the manner provided by law.

Newton Municipal School District

Dr. Glenda Nickson,

Superintendent

Publish Dates: October 27

& November 3