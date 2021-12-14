IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BILLY WAYNE DEAN, DECEASED

NO. 21-185

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 19th day of November 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, in this Cause to the undersigned Executrix upon the Estate of Billy Wayne Dean, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 19th day of November 2021.

Sharon Hill Dean

Executrix

George H. Spinks

MSB No. 102879

PO Box 478

DeKalb, Mississippi 39328

Telephone No. 601-743-4795

Publish Dates: November 24,

December 1 & December 8