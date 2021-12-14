IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BILLY WAYNE DEAN, DECEASED
NO. 21-185
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 19th day of November 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, in this Cause to the undersigned Executrix upon the Estate of Billy Wayne Dean, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will forever be barred.
This the 19th day of November 2021.
Sharon Hill Dean
Executrix
George H. Spinks
MSB No. 102879
PO Box 478
DeKalb, Mississippi 39328
Telephone No. 601-743-4795
Publish Dates: November 24,
December 1 & December 8