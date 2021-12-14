SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on May 4, 2018, David Scotty Walters and Dee Dee Walters, executed a Deed of Trust as GRANTOR, to Timothy L Gowan, TRUSTEE, for the benefit of BankFirst Financial Services as LENDER, said Deed of Trust being on file and of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi, in Deed of Trust Book 427, Page 748; and,

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust authorized the appointment and substitution of a substitute trustee in the place of the Trustee named or previously substituted in said Deed of Trust, and BankFirst Financial Services, the legal holder of said Deed of Trust and the Note secured thereby, substituted Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen, P.C. as Substitute Trustee therein, as authorized by the terms thereof, by Substitution of Trustee dated October 12, 2021, and recorded in Deed of Trust Book 464 at Page 401 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi; and,

WHEREAS, default having been made in the performance of the terms, conditions, and stipulations as set forth by said Deed of Trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust, the legal holder of said indebtedness, BankFirst Financial Services, has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the Trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, Substitute Trustee’s fees and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned, Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen, P.C., being Substitute Trustee in said Deed of Trust and by virtue of the authority conferred in said Deed of Trust, does hereby give notice that on December 15, 2021, between 11:00 o’clock A.M. and 4:00 o’clock P.M., being the legal hours of sale, it will offer for sell and proceed to sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, at the North front door of the County Courthouse at Decatur, County of Newton, State of Mississippi located at 92 W. Broad Street, Decatur, MS 39327, the following land and property described and conveyed in said Deed of Trust, lying and being situated in Newton County, Mississippi, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Commence at the Northwest corner of the NW-1/4 of SW-1/4 of Section 11, Township 8 North, Range 12 East, Newton County, Mississippi; thence South 00 degrees 20 minutes 26 seconds West, 408.88 feet to an iron pin; said point being the point of beginning of the herein described parcel of land; thence East, 405.46 feet to an iron pin; thence South 13 degrees 23 minutes 41 seconds West, 647.51 feet to an iron pin; thence South 57 degrees 12 minutes 21 seconds West, 149.92 feet to an iron pin on the Northeasterly right-of-way line of Greenland Road; thence North 48 degrees 42 minutes 43 seconds West, 43.16 feet along said Northeasterly right-of-way to a point; thence North 48 degrees 54 minutes 17 seconds West, 52.97 feet along said Northeasterly right-of-way to a point; thence North 51 degrees 38 minutes 32 seconds West, 77.33 feet along said Northeasterly right-of-way to an iron pin; thence North 00 degrees 20 minutes 26 seconds East, 599.82 feet back to the point of beginning; said parcel of land is part of the NW-1/4 of SW-1/4 of Section 11, Township 8 North, Range 12 East, Newton County, Mississippi, and contains 5.0 acres, more or less.

Title to said property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 17th day of November, 2021.

/s/ Bradley R. McDill

HEYL, ROYSTER,

VOELKER & ALLEN, P.C.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

Bradley R. McDill (MBN 102231)

HEYL, ROYSTER,

VOELKER & ALLEN, P.C.

200 W. Jackson Street, Suite 200

Ridgeland, Mississippi 39157

Office: (601) 607-0598

Facsimile: (309) 420-0402

PUBLISH: November 24,2021,

December 1, 2021 and

December 8, 2021