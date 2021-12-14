IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF: ESTATE OF MALCOLM F. BUTLER, JR., DECEASED

CIVIL ACTION NO. 21-173-RML

TRISTA BUTLER, EXECUTRIX

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 10th day of November, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, in civil action number 21-173-RML to the undersigned upon the Estate of Malcolm F. Butler, Jr., Deceased, and the Executrix, having filed an AFFIDAVIT with the Clerk confirming her reasonably diligent efforts to identify persons having claims against said estate and having mailed notice to persons so identified, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from this date, or they will be forever barred.

This the 15th day of November, 2021.

TRISTA BUTLER

Executrix Of the ESTATE

OF MALCOLM F. BUTLER, JR.

Prepared by: John G. Compton MSB #6433

Witherspoon & Compton, LLC

P.O. Box 845

Meridian, MS 39302-0845

Telephone: 601/693-6466

Email: jcompton@witherspooncompton.com

Publish Dates: November 24,

December 1 & December 8