IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF: ESTATE OF MALCOLM F. BUTLER, JR., DECEASED
CIVIL ACTION NO. 21-173-RML
TRISTA BUTLER, EXECUTRIX
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 10th day of November, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, in civil action number 21-173-RML to the undersigned upon the Estate of Malcolm F. Butler, Jr., Deceased, and the Executrix, having filed an AFFIDAVIT with the Clerk confirming her reasonably diligent efforts to identify persons having claims against said estate and having mailed notice to persons so identified, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from this date, or they will be forever barred.
This the 15th day of November, 2021.
TRISTA BUTLER
Executrix Of the ESTATE
OF MALCOLM F. BUTLER, JR.
Prepared by: John G. Compton MSB #6433
Witherspoon & Compton, LLC
P.O. Box 845
Meridian, MS 39302-0845
Telephone: 601/693-6466
Email: jcompton@witherspooncompton.com
Publish Dates: November 24,
December 1 & December 8